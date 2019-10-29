NJ Prosecutors Faulted For Secret Tape of Defense Atty

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- County prosecutors in New Jersey who put a wire on a paid informant and secretly recorded a criminal defense lawyer violated a defendant's right to "unimpeded" access to counsel and the attorney's protected work product, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. Likening the surreptitious recording to prosecutors "hiding in the closet," the court agreed that a trial judge's limited fix for the violation — barring the state from using the tape at trial — had to be augmented, and directed the state Attorney General to get "untainted" prosecutors to handle the case going forward. "The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office shall immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS