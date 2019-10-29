Houston Must Face Injury Suit Over Christmas Eve Cop Crash

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Houston woman struck by a police car responding to a Christmas Eve robbery call will get another chance to sue the city after a divided Texas appellate court ruled Tuesday that her case was strong enough to overcome an initial government immunity defense. A 6-3 majority of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals found that since it was disputed whether Officer Bobby Joe Simmons had his emergency lights on when he skidded out on a rainy road and struck Maria C. Gomez’s car, a trial court jumped the gun when it dismissed her case on immunity grounds. The majority ruled that...

