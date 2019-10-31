Revolving-Door Roundup: WilmerHale, Katten, Bryan Cave

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Two high-profile Trump administration officials and nearly a dozen assistant U.S. attorneys joined their peers in private practice in October at firms including Williams & Connolly, King & Spalding and newly formed Florida firm Fridman Fels & Soto. Emmet T. Flood Emmet Flood An attorney who most recently handled the White House response to the Russia investigation is back at his BigLaw home, Williams & Connolly LLP. Emmet Flood served as special counsel to President Donald Trump last year, eventually standing in as interim White House Counsel when Robert Mueller witness Don McGahn left the role. Flood now returns to representing...

