Ex-Reed Smith Paralegal Must Foot Appeal Cost In Bias Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith LLP paralegal must shoulder costs related to her appeal of a New Jersey federal court order that precluded her from using audio recordings or handwritten notes in her age and racial discrimination suit against the firm, a judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb denied without prejudice La Mecia Ross-Tiggett’s request to proceed without the prepayment of fees, saying in a one-page order Monday her “application demonstrates an ability to pay the fee.” The judge said Ross-Tiggett must pay the unspecified fee within 30 days or she may seek reconsideration, “explaining the monthly income of...

