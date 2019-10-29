Schools Can Run Criminal Checks On Roofers, Pa. Court Says

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Three Pittsburgh-area school districts were within their power to require criminal background checks for roofing contractors on school grounds, even if they didn’t prove the roofers would have direct contact with children, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. The en banc appellate court ruled that even though the Pennsylvania School Code contains an exemption to the mandatory background checks if an individual does not have contact with kids, the code still allowed the North Allegheny, Montour and Fox Chapel Area school districts to go beyond those requirements and demand background checks for holders of certain jobs on school grounds. A...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS