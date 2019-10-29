Sheppard Mullin Adds Finance Partner From McGuireWoods

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has hired a lending and distressed debt pro from McGuireWoods LLP to bolster its finance and banking practice, in the latest of several hires at the firm's new Dallas, Texas, office. Joel Bannister joins Sheppard Mullin as a partner in the Dallas office, bringing with him years of experience handling various financing deals as well as bankruptcy, foreclosures and other methods of handling distressed debt. Bannister generally represents financial institutions and different types of debt buyers, as well as both borrowers and lenders in all types of financing arrangements. Bannister's arrival brings the total attorney...

