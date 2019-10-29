Greenberg Traurig, Fried Frank Steer $325M Manhattan Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig represented a joint venture of Invesco and L+M Development on its purchase of one or more apartment complexes on First Avenue in Manhattan for $325 million from Fried Frank-counseled Brookfield Properties, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The deal, part of a larger portfolio purchase Invesco Real Estate and L+M Development Partners announced earlier this year, includes River Crossing apartments, which is located at 1954 First Ave. The deed filed Tuesday lists addresses of 1940 and 1962 First Ave. as well as 422-444 E. 102nd St., and it wasn’t immediately clear if the $325 million...

