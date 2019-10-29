Co-Pilot's Insufficient Training Nixes Plane Crash Coverage

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court ruled XL Specialty Insurance Co. doesn’t have to pay an aviation company’s $5 million claim for the loss of a plane in a 2012 crash landing, finding coverage is unavailable because the plane’s co-pilot hadn’t completed sufficient training prior to the accident. In an opinion published Monday, a three-judge panel of the state’s First District Appellate Court reversed a trial judge’s decision and ruled XL is off the hook for the insurance claim filed by Performance Aircraft Leasing Inc., following the total loss of its Learjet 60 plane in the 2012 incident at a Colorado airport....

