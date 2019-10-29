'Preposterous' To Say KPMG Skimped On Audit, Jury Hears

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A retired KPMG partner who led financial audits of Merrimack College scoffed on Tuesday at the idea he didn't look into inconsistencies to save the firm money, as a trial over the school's allegation that KPMG should have caught a former employee's $4.1 million student-loan fraud entered its second day. As its second witness in the Boston trial, Merrimack called to the stand the former head of KPMG's New England college and university audit practice, Steven Caron, who was the partner in charge of the school's audits from 1999 to 2004. It's during those years that the college's former head of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS