Chancery Finds Flaws In $11B Regency Merger Process

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court granted partial early judgment Tuesday for a unitholder who filed a class suit against natural gas company Regency claiming its board knew an $11 billion merger with Energy Transfer Partners LP was not in its best interests, ruling that Regency did not satisfy "safe harbor" provisions that could protect the transaction from claims. In a 33-page memorandum opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard ruled that Regency Energy Partners LP unitholder Adrian Dieckman has shown that a committee set up to review the 2015 merger was not "validly constituted" and that public disclosures about Regency's merger with the affiliated company were...

