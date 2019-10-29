Ill. Patient Needn't Produce Records In Botched Surgery Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has said a father who is suing a University of Chicago Medical Center doctor over his daughter's treatment does not need to produce certain mental health records, ruling the information is protected under state law because it is not relevant to the child's alleged brain injury. Reversing a trial court ruling, a three-judge Appellate Court panel for the First District found that a Cook County judge erred by granting the hospital's motion to compel production of medical records in a suit accusing a neurosurgeon, Dr. Bakhtiar Yamini, of botching a 2015 spinal cord surgery that caused a minor...

