NJ Farm Must Pay Over $550K For H-2A Violations

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey farm must pay more than $550,000 after the U.S. Department of Labor found that workers were given inadequate housing and transportation, and that the farm illegally deducted and profited from workers' meal and beverage payments. In a decision released Monday, Administrative Law Judge Theresa C. Timlin ordered Sun Valley Orchards LLC to pay about $345,000 in back pay and $212,000 in civil penalties for violations of the H-2A visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign citizens for temporary agricultural labor when there are not enough U.S. workers to fill the positions. The judge hammered the family-owned...

