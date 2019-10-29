Outsourcing Co.'s Deal In OT Class Action Gets Final OK

Law360, Chicago (October 29, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted final approval to a $425,000 settlement between Ceannate Corp. and a class of employees alleging the business outsourcing provider didn't pay them overtime. The deal — reached after discovery, analysis of classwide payroll data and mediation — gives more than 540 opt-in plaintiffs $7.03 for each full-time week worked during a three-and-a-half-year recovery period, resulting in many settlement payments in the $200 to $500 range, and some as high as $1,110.74. The payments are “substantial” for many class members, said their attorney, Thomas M. Ryan, in a hearing Monday. Counsel said they were also...

