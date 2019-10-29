Cannabis Atty Wins OK To Sue Lawyer Over Malpractice Case

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has sided with cannabis attorney Henry Wykowski in his dispute with another lawyer arising from a marijuana dispensary's tax troubles, finding that Wykowski can sue the lawyer for malicious prosecution over a malpractice suit that followed. A trial court correctly held that because Wykowski established that he could prevail on the merits of his claim that Frank Chimienti was actively involved in filing a separate, legal malpractice lawsuit against him, Chimienti's bid to toss the malicious prosecution case should be denied, according to the Second Appellate District's Monday opinion. "Wykowski ... made a prima facie factual showing...

