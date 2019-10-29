Stitch Fix Seeks To Sew Up Investor Suit Over Client Growth

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Online personal styling service Stitch Fix pushed a California federal court Monday to toss a proposed investor class action accusing the company of hiding stagnating user growth, asserting that statements touting client gains and advertising spending were true when they were made. Lead plaintiff Ganesh Kasilingam claims Stitch Fix was aware that its active client growth rate, which strongly correlates with the company's sales growth prospects, had plummeted between the third and fourth quarters of 2018, but that it failed to let the investing public know, instead offering optimistic forecasts based on strong third-quarter results. The retail company told the court Monday...

