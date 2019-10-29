Ex-NFL Player Convicted Of $10 Million Fraud After New Trial

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Despite being granted a new trial, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Merrill Robertson Jr. was again convicted by a Virginia federal jury Monday over his role in a $10 million fraud scheme. Robertson had already been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in December 2017 after a jury found the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings alum guilty of using his company, Cavalier Union Investments, as a "slush fund," rerouting cash from elderly investors to fund his own personal outlays. Earlier this year, however, the Fourth Circuit ruled that a lower court judge had erred by failing to ask whether jurors in the original trial had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS