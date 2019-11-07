Nelson Mullins Adds Miami Team For International VC Practice

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel has shored up its international venture capital practice with the addition of three cross-border transactional attorneys from CKR Law LLP. Corporate attorney Jackson Hwu will lead a Miami-based team that includes Leandro Molina and Caio Prado in representing Latin American investors on matters related to capital financing, tax planning and corporate restructuring, Nelson Mullins said Oct. 29. “It’s a good time for us to be joining a firm like this,” Hwu told Law360. “Compared to the more traditional New York firms that clients from Latin America would hire, I think people see some of the firms...

