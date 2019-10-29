SEC Says No Bankruptcy For Real Estate Ponzi Vehicle

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit back on Tuesday against a group of banks’ request to move the liquidation of alleged Ponzi-scheme vehicle Equitybuild Inc. out of district court and into bankruptcy court, calling it a “rank attempt at forum shopping.” The banks, which include Citibank, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and government-sponsored mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, asked the Illinois district court handling the case to transfer it to bankruptcy court earlier this month, arguing that Equitybuild’s wind-down has become “bogged down” and a change of venue would be more efficient. But in Tuesday’s response, the SEC reacted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS