NCAA Opens Door For Athletes To Cash In On Publicity

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The NCAA Board of Governors took a step Tuesday toward allowing student-athletes to profit from their fame, voting unanimously to allow them to cash in on the use of their name, image and likeness in a major policy shift that could alter the economics of college sports. The board voted to allow college athletes the “opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model” and directed each of the NCAA’s three sports divisions to consider updates to their rules and policies “for the 21st century,” the NCAA said. Former Ohio...

