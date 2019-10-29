New Mass. Vape Ban 'A Mockery' Of Court Orders, Shops Say

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A modified Massachusetts ban on vaping products is “a mockery” of a judge’s order to fix legal defects that plagued its predecessor, a vaping industry group said ahead of another trip to court Tuesday to try to have the ban halted. The Vapor Technology Association, a vaping company and its owner asked a Massachusetts Superior Court judge on Monday to force the state to explain why Gov. Charlie Baker’s new paperwork, also filed Monday, is materially different from the emergency regulation the court had upheld but deemed legally problematic just a week earlier. Contrary to the court’s orders, the vaping companies...

