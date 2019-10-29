American Airlines Settles Trademark Row With Travel Agency

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday signed off on a consent decree and permanent injunction ending a lawsuit American Airlines brought against a travel agency over its use of a logo that the airline claimed too closely resembled its own. Under the settlement, American Assist Travel Services Inc. admits to no wrongdoing but has agreed to stop using the name “American Assist” as a trademark to promote its travel services, as well as the logo in question. Both parties will bear their own costs of the litigation, according to U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck’s order. A spokesman for American Airlines...

