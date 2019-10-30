Subcontractor Blasted For Defective Work On Army Aircraft

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An Army contractor has accused an Arizona company of negligence and breach of contract, saying its shoddy work on government aircraft cost it more than $12 million. In a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court Tuesday, Adams Communication & Engineering Technology Inc. said Aerovation Inc., with which it had inked a subcontract to modify four government planes for the Army, had created fire safety hazards and damaged the aircraft to the extent that the Army had to ground the planes. “The acts and/or omissions of Aerovation directly and proximately caused damage to the four government aircraft, resulting in a determination that...

