Bayou Steel Seeks $800K Employee Bonuses In Ch. 11

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt steel mill operator Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC filed a motion Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court seeking approval of roughly $818,000 in retention and incentive bonuses for certain key employees as the company moves forward with plans to sell its assets. In a motion filed before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, Bayou Steel said the key employee incentive and retention plans are necessary to keep remaining staff in place to maintain operations as the Chapter 11 proceeds. “The participants will be critical to a successful liquidation and sale, in addition to performing their day-to-day activities,” the motion said. “Additionally,...

