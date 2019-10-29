Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White Starbucks Worker Links Firing To Philadelphia Arrests

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A former Starbucks regional director has accused the coffee chain of wrongly punishing her and other white employees in her region in the weeks following the high-profile 2018 arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia store “in an effort to convince the community it had properly responded to the incident.”

Shannon Phillips, who oversaw operations of Starbucks’ retail stores in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, hit her employer with a race discrimination suit in New Jersey federal court on Monday. Phillips, who is white, is claiming she was asked to place a white district manager on administrative...

