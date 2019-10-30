CBD Co. Faces Class Action Over Trucker's Failed Drug Test

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man sued CBD company Just Brands USA in federal court on Monday, claiming he tested positive for THC after eating some of the company's JustCBD gummy candy. Trevor Darrow bought JustCBD watermelon rings in July, thinking they would help him sleep, according to the suit. But in August, he applied for a trucking job and was rejected after he failed a drug test, according to Darrow’s attorney. He tested positive for THC, even though the gummies said “No THC” on their label. The suit claims violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. It is filed...

