NY Diamond Merchant Gets Year For 'Inexcusable' Bank Fraud

Law360, New York (October 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced diamond merchant Alain Spira to a year and a day in prison for lying to Bank Leumi about the strength of his business to obtain a $30 million loan, crediting his effort to pay back most of the money but calling his accounting deceits "inexcusable." U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla also hit the 51-year-old father of nine with a $4.9 million order of forfeiture — an amount that could be significantly reduced if timely payments are made — and ordered him to report to custody on Jan. 31. Addressing a large, ceremonial courtroom...

