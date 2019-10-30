Fed. Circ. Pushed To Rethink Axing Electric Car IP Under Alice

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The owner of three invalidated electric vehicle patents is urging the Federal Circuit to give the company a second shot at proving its claims should survive under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. Thunder Power New Energy Vehicle Development Co. Ltd.'s petition for rehearing Tuesday claims the California federal court ignored proof that the patents feature inventive concepts and the Federal Circuit denied it due process by upholding the ruling with a one-line affirmance. Hong Kong-based Thunder Power accused China-based Byton of infringement in California federal court, but in October 2018, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted Byton’s motion to...

