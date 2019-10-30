Liquid Holdings Reaches $4M Settlement Over IPO Claims

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of shareholders who claim they were burned by Liquid Holdings Inc.'s initial public offering have reached a $4 million settlement with the bankrupt hedge fund software provider after four years of litigation. In a stipulation filed Tuesday, named plaintiff Robert De Vito said that after months of mediation Liquid agreed to put $4 million into a settlement fund to compensate a class of all investors who bought stock in Liquid’s 2013 IPO, as well as those who purchased shares on the open market between then and late 2015, and then were forced to sell those shares at a...

