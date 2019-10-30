Chancery's Quantlab Ruling Guts Law, Del. Justices Hear

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The losing side in a recent Chancery Court battle for control of high-speed trading firm Quantlab Financial LLC told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday that the lower court's decision turned on a ruling that “eviscerates” Delaware jurisprudence on critical clauses that map out the scope of contracts. Dawn R. Meade of The Spencer Law Firm, counsel to Quantlab investors Bruce P. Eames and Andrey Omeltchenko, told the court during arguments that Quantlab’s majority investor claimed the venture effectively jettisoned a long-standing voting trust agreement in an amended limited partnership pact, despite contrary interpretations based on even longer-standing rules for integration...

