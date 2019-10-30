Sidley, Debevoise Lead Anixter's $3.8B Take-Private Deal

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice said Wednesday it has agreed to buy network and security solutions company Anixter International Inc. and make it a private company in an all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion that was guided by Sidley Austin LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Chicago-based Anixter said that it has struck a deal with an affiliate of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC to be acquired for $81 per share, a 13% premium on Anixter’s closing price Tuesday. The company provides network and security solutions, electrical and electronic solutions and utility power solutions, which includes video surveillance applications and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS