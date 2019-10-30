Invisalign Maker Exits Shareholder Suit Over Expiring Patents

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Align Technology Inc., the maker of Invisalign teeth straighteners, dodged a suit accusing it of lying about an increase in competition ahead of its patents’ expiration dates when a California federal judge found that the shareholders’ arguments amounted to a “puzzle pleading” Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh dismissed the proposed class action for now, ruling that the investors didn’t pinpoint which of Align’s statements were false but rather provided a puzzle pleading, in which a plaintiff heavily quotes a defendant’s purported misstatements, but doesn’t directly explain how each statement is allegedly untrue. “In light of plaintiff’s argument that most...

