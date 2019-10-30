5G Network Flexibility Will Feed Competition, Experts Say

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The flexibility provided by new 5G networks will allow more vendors to vie for equipment supply contracts and ultimately introduce more supplier competition and consumer access in the telecom industry, panelists said Wednesday during a D.C. event hosted by Georgetown University. Two 5G engineering concepts, known as software-defined networking and network function virtualization, mean that operators will rely less on physical hardware components and use cloud programming to set network functions, enabling engineers to dedicate single data streams to more than one purpose. These capabilities make diversifying 5G network functions much more similar to switching applications on a desktop computer —...

