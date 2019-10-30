Judge Asks If ADP 'Wins And Gets Nothing' Over Noncompete

Law360, Newark (October 30, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether human resources company ADP LLC "wins and gets nothing" in challenging an argument by two former sales employees that the company cannot seek to limit their client interactions based on their restrictive covenant agreements. Following Third Circuit and state appellate opinions finding such pacts enforceable, counsel for ADP urged U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in her Newark courtroom to apply the tolling provision in the agreements and impose yearlong permanent injunctions in the company's suits against Chase Amundson and Jason Goldner. Citing those opinions, ADP attorney Timothy J. Lowe of McDonald...

