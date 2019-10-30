Top NY Court Says It Can't Wade Into Cayuga Leadership Row

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- New York’s highest court has ruled that it can’t hear claims brought by a faction of the Cayuga Nation against another group vying for control of the tribe, saying it is up to the tribe itself to settle the long-running leadership battle that sparked the suit. In a 4-2 decision Tuesday, the New York Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s ruling that a group led by Clint Halftown could bring various tort claims against a group that took control of the tribe’s government in 2014, agreeing with the rival group, called the Jacobs Council, that resolving the claims would mean...

