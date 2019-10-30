Texas Justices Asked To Hear Suit Over Child's Oil Well Death

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The family of an 11-year-old girl who died trying to ride a pump jack like a horse urged the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday to review a ruling that tossed their wrongful death suit against the oil well's operator, arguing it could severely limit corporate liability on attractive nuisance claims. In a petition for review, Keara Brown's family argued that the lower court's decision to grant Traditions Oil & Gas summary judgment deprives them of their constitutional right to a jury trial. They said the ruling also may disadvantage similar plaintiffs in the future who assert state attractive nuisance claims and...

