Venezuela Stays Absent From $172M Steel Tube Award Fight

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Venezuela has remained mum in litigation filed by steel tube supplier Tenaris SA to enforce a more than $172 million award issued after the company's investment in a Venezuelan iron producer was nationalized, according to an entry of default filed Wednesday in D.C. federal court. Luxembourg-based Tenaris SA and its Portuguese subsidiary, Talta-Trading e Marketing Sociedade Unipessoal LDA, told the court Tuesday that the country missed a Sept. 24 deadline to respond to the litigation, which it filed in June 2018 to enforce the award. The companies prevailed in the underlying arbitration after a tribunal determined in January 2016 that Venezuela...

