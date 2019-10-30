Esports Infrastructure Biz Vindex Launches With $60M In Tow

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Vindex, a new esports business backed by private equity and hedge fund veterans and led by the co-founder of professional esports organization Major League Gaming, launched Wednesday with initial funding of $60 million. New York-based Vindex has over 100 employees, offers proprietary broadcast technology and related software, and plans to acquire “key business and consumer infrastructure that will help drive the rapidly growing esports industry to its full potential,” according to a statement. The company is led by Mike Sepso, co-founder of Major League Gaming, which in 2015 was sold to video game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., according to a statement...

