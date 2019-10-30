USPTO Wants Input On How AI Impacts Copyrights, TMs

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filed a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday seeking comments focused on the policy implications associated with extending copyright protections to artificial intelligence-created works, and whether AI might also impact trademark law and trade secret law. The questions posed seek feedback on whether copyright protections should extend to AI-created works, and how involved humans would need to be to qualify them for copyright protection. The notice also seeks feedback on whether current law can adequately address fair use when AI learns its functions by being fed large volumes of copyrighted material, and what happens...

