NPE Cases May Be Contrary To ITC's Mission

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- One critical mission of the U.S. International Trade Commission[1] is to protect U.S. industries from unfair foreign competition. This includes taking action against imports that infringe on intellectual property. Recent cases, however, suggest the ITC may be straying from its core mission, potentially harming domestic industries and domestic consumers rather than protecting them. A patent owner can ask the ITC to investigate allegedly infringing products being imported into the United States. If a violation is found, the ITC can issue an exclusion order banning the importation of the infringing products. It is an extraordinary remedy. Because of this powerful remedy, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS