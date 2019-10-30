Real Estate Rumors: Citrin Cooperman, Oak Street, L+M

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Citrin Cooperman has reached a deal to lease 110,742 square feet at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The accounting firm is taking space on floors two through four at the property that's owned by Tishman Speyer and will move there from its current space on Fifth Avenue, according to the report. An entity affiliated with private equity shop Oak Street Real Estate Capital has picked up a Walgreens store in Delray Beach, Florida, from Walgreen Co. for $6.54 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 3200 South Federal Highway, a...

