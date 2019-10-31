Warranties Make Condo Developers Wary Of Future Litigation

Law360, St. Paul, Minn. (October 31, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Condo developers continue to be wary, despite recent law changes, of potential lawsuits that can be brought even a decade after their project is complete, a pair of Briggs lawyers said at a real estate conference in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday. At issue is a trend that's playing out nationwide: Condos come with 10-year warranties, and condo associations are increasingly on the lookout for ways to seek compensation under that warranty. Developers that instead opt to build for-rent properties do not face the liability. Briggs and Morgan PA shareholders Justin Weinberg and Pat Mascia said that despite attempts in Minnesota...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS