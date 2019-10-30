Steptoe Welcomes Back Ex-CFTC Division Director As Partner

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson is regaining a former partner who left to spend two years as director of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight, the firm announced Wednesday. Starting Nov. 4, Matthew Kulkin will be back at Steptoe, where he will co-chair the financial services group in the firm’s Washington, D.C., offices, but he'll also be working closely with the firm's teams in Chicago and New York. “Matt distinguished himself on many fronts during his service as a CFTC division director and we are delighted to welcome him back,” Steptoe Chair Phil West said Wednesday...

