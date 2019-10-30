HP Wants $176M Price-Fixing Trial Win Boosted To $438M

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. has told a Texas federal court that it's entitled to walk away with $438 million in damages after a jury awarded it $176 million based on findings that Quanta Storage Inc. intentionally participated in a massive scheme to fix the price of optical disk drives. The jury's finding that Quanta's actions were intentional means HP deserves triple the damages award under the Clayton Antitrust Act, it argued. But because of settlement credits HP has already won from Quanta's co-conspirators, the company is asking for a final judgment of $438.6 million instead of the full $528 million, according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS