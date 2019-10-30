House Bill Sows Seeds For Overhaul Of Farm Workforce

Law360, Washington (October 30, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of House lawmakers filed sweeping legislation Wednesday to reform U.S. farm worker laws with the aim of providing a stable labor pool for farms and legal security and protections for the vast migrant work force on which the agricultural sector depends. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, introduced by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., would make key changes to the H-2A agricultural guest worker program, which allows migrants to work temporarily on U.S. farms but that critics say is plagued with dysfunction. The proposal involves a new merit-based visa program geared solely to farming. The bill...

