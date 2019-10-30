Judge Admits 'Mistake' But Still Permits Atty Suspension

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday refused for now to block a state medical malpractice attorney's temporary suspension for allegedly threatening behavior, even after admitting he mistakenly chided the lawyer for failing to disclose the suspension had been reinstated by the state Supreme Court. In first refusing Tuesday to issue a preliminary injunction against the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, at least until a hearing on the matter, U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. had initially said Brian P. Manookian never disclosed that the state Supreme Court had reinstated the malpractice lawyer's temporary suspension. That purported omission, and the fact...

