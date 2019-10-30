Arena Football League Slashing Operations Amid $2.4M Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Arena Football League says it's shuttering local team and business operations as it faces financial constraints stemming from a recently filed $2.4 million lawsuit and other liabilities. In a statement released Tuesday, the league said the closure will eliminate staff jobs as the lawsuit and liabilities hamper the league's ability to expand or continue operating. The league says it is moving ahead with efforts to resolve its issues, and will decide whether to fully suspend all operations within the next few weeks. Up until now, the league has been pursuing a business model of slow expansion and intended to add...

