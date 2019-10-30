Watchdog Raises Flags Over Duty Exclusion Process

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s process for excluding certain products from the Trump administration’s national security duties on steel and aluminum gives the appearance of having been tainted by “improper influence,” the agency’s watchdog office said in a memo published Wednesday. Commerce’s Office of Inspector General flagged a number of concerns that suggest the agency is unfairly administering its tariff exclusion process at the behest of U.S. producers that are looking to keep the duties in place for as many imports as possible. “We believe these issues give the perception that the ... exclusion request review process is neither transparent nor...

