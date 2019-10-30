DHS Can Try To Halt Ill.'s Immigrant 'Public Charge' Injunction

Law360, Chicago (October 30, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can try to stay a statewide injunction blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a rule penalizing immigrants for using public assistance programs, despite Cook County's argument the move comes too early. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said at a hearing that while he doesn't yet have the authority to grant the motion because an appeal hasn't been filed, the parties can proceed with briefing on the assumption that one will be filed. Attorneys for Cook County argued that the U.S. Department of Justice's motion to halt the injunction was premature...

