Colo. Voters Narrowly Authorize Tax On Sports Betting

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- Colorado voters authorized sports betting in the state when they narrowly approved a tax on sport betting proceeds at licensed casinos in three cities to help fund the state's water plan, the secretary of state reported Thursday. With 51.1% approval on Tuesday, Coloradans passed Proposition DD to turn H.B. 1327 into law, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reported. The law would legalize sports gambling in certain cities and authorize a 10% tax on the net proceeds. According to the bill, revenue from the tax is for a water plan implementation cash fund. The law legalizes sports betting in Central City,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS