LA Atty Says Ex-Firm Underpaid Her Compared To Male Peer

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A former associate at a Los Angeles law firm lodged a wrongful termination suit against her former bosses, saying she was paid a third less than a male co-worker with less experience and subjected to sexual advances from a partner. In a complaint filed in California state court, attorney Allison Strull said she was hired at Stone & Sallus LLP in Manhattan Beach last summer with a salary of $60,000 a year, with a promise from partner Jason Stone that "no associate" starting out there made more. Her annual pay was later bumped to $75,000 owing to her performance, the complaint noted....

